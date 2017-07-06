EFF leader Julius Malema has given a stern warning to white-owned companies to transform or else "wait for revolution" when transformation will be implemented.

"This is a lesson for revolution‚ you think you are owning now [and] you don’t want to find a long-lasting solution to this crisis. You will lose everything‚ one day you will wake up in the morning and you have nothing beside of this reality‚" warned Malema.

He was speaking at an event hosted by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) on Thursday on the topic of economic growth versus redistribution.

Malema‚ who was accompanied by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu‚ told the delegates that white South Africans were economically superior to black South Africans‚ saying they gained this through apartheid‚ colonial‚ inhuman and illegal means.