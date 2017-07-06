National

Nationalisation of Reserve Bank ‘unlikely to happen soon’

ANC move called a ‘big own goal’, rand weakens more than 2% against US dollar in reaction to proposal

06 July 2017 - 05:43 NATASHA MARRIAN AND HANNA ZIADY
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The ANC policy proposal to nationalise the South African Reserve Bank would have no effect on the running of the Bank, nor could it take place any time soon, the governing party said on Wednesday.

The proposal emerged at its national policy conference, which ended on Wednesday.

The rand reacted immediately to the proposal, weakening more than 2% against the US dollar but later paring back some of its losses to close on Wednesday 1.6% weaker.

The announcement that the Bank might be nationalised was a "big own goal" that achieved nothing and upset investors, said Investec CEO Stephen Koseff.

