Leaked e-mails show how the Gupta brothers preyed on female employees
The leaked Gupta e-mails reveal sexual harassment of junior female employees by the brothers was rife, investigative journalist team amaBhungane has discovered.
An employee who accompanied Tony Gupta to Cape Town on a business trip on the first day of her job said: "He told me that all his PAs are expected to give him massages and sleep in the same bed as him."
Gupta ordered her not to make any phone calls, not even to her husband to let him know she had arrived safely. After accepting a Coke which she believes to have been spiked, she fled and then resigned via e-mail.
When her husband confronted the Guptas, "they accused me of dancing provocatively, which I did not".
The couple was given R10,000 hush money to keep the incident out of the media, amaBhungane reported.
Another former PA contacted by Daily Maverick’s investigative team Scorpio said stories of this nature were common. On several occasions the Guptas allegedly made cash payouts to prevent stories from becoming public.
"All three brothers tried their luck with me," a third former female employee of the Guptas told amaBhungane.
Ajay Gupta "tried to get me to touch him inappropriately," she said. He would "force himself on me and kiss me multiple times. I eventually just let it happen to make sure I didn’t lose my job. He would put my hand down his pants."
Tony Gupta allegedly tried to blackmail her into sexual favours if she wished to keep her job.
"I kept this information to myself in fear of losing my job, which I really needed back then. But now that I think of it I was given ‘gifts’ to keep me quiet. After every [inappropriate] incident, I would get a small ‘payback’ for all my hard work."
