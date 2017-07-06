Leaked e-mails show how the Gupta brothers preyed on female employees

The leaked Gupta e-mails reveal sexual harassment of junior female employees by the brothers was rife, investigative journalist team amaBhungane has discovered.

An employee who accompanied Tony Gupta to Cape Town on a business trip on the first day of her job said: "He told me that all his PAs are expected to give him massages and sleep in the same bed as him."

Gupta ordered her not to make any phone calls, not even to her husband to let him know she had arrived safely. After accepting a Coke which she believes to have been spiked, she fled and then resigned via e-mail.

When her husband confronted the Guptas, "they accused me of dancing provocatively, which I did not".