The EFF is credited with convincing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to directly employ security guards for the metro from outsourced companies‚ but it appears unlikely that it will replicate the feat in Tshwane.

Solly Msimanga‚ the DA mayor in the capital city‚ said he told the EFF’s local leadership that his administration was not in position to employ more than 3‚000 security guards set to become jobless at the end of July.

The guards‚ employed by various companies contracted by the previous ANC administration‚ are stationed at properties owned by the municipality.

In a typical outsourcing arrangement‚ the guards have to leave with their employer when the contract ends.

A throng of affected guards marched to the municipality’s headquarters last week to demand direct employment. EFF members marched with the guards in solidarity.

In a turn of events‚ the guards marched to the EFF offices in the city this week. They accused the party of selling them out to the DA-led administration.

The EFF holds shared power in the Tshwane and Johannesburg metros‚ having voted with the DA and small parties to unseat the ANC following the 2016 local government elections.