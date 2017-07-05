Unions, Home Affairs in talks on Saturday work

Negotiations began on Tuesday between the Department of Home Affairs and three unions on the terms of a new Saturday shift.

Unions differ slightly on the details of possible compensation for Saturday work.

Home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni recently said the department had averted a strike when parties agreed to negotiate the terms of Saturday shifts.

While unions are looking for overtime compensation, Apleni said this was unsustainable.

The unions — the Public Servants Association (PSA); the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu); and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) — convinced the General Public Service Bargaining Council to reverse the department’s decision compelling employees to work Saturday shifts.

Negotiations started on Tuesday and are expected to conclude on Thursday. PSA national manager of negotiations Reuben Maleka said the union was willing to listen to the department and consider its proposals, but it would not give the department a blank cheque.

"We went to them open minded. We are not necessarily hell-bent on overtime but we want different options to be considered. If they consider a shift system they must also introduce an allowance of some kind," said Maleka.

Nehawu’s head of organising, December Mavuso, said while the union was willing to negotiate, he was not willing to except Apleni’s claim that the department could not afford overtime.

"We can’t agree to that. On what we discussed, we said overtime and that is regulated by law. All they need to do is plan for it like other employers do."

Nupsaw general secretary Success Mataitsane said even though the union had reconsidered striking when the department recanted on imposing compulsory Saturday shifts, Nupsaw would not budge from a demand of overtime.

"We are meeting on Thursday on that matter. Thus far, we still insist that this must be paid overtime and nothing more or nothing less. We can’t listen to government pleading poverty when everything is being channelled to the Guptas and the SAA bail-out," said Mataitsane.

The unions also expressed relief at the intervention by Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize and Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi, saying previous negotiations with Apleni were unilateral and marked with brinkmanship.