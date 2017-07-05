There were 138,267 civil marriages recorded in 2015‚ a decrease of 8.1% from 2014‚ Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Wednesday.

The marriages and divorces statistical release for 2015 found that the highest number of marriages was recorded in 2008, at 186,522, and the lowest number was seen in 2015.

The majority of the marriages in 2015 for both bridegrooms and brides were first-time marriages.

Among bridegrooms‚ there were 113,891 bachelors (82.2%)‚ 5,034 divorcees (3.6%) and 1,439 widowers (1%).

Among brides‚ 120,274 were marrying for the first time (86.8%), while 3,317 were divorcees (2.4%) and 1,173 were widows (0.8%).

Despite the fact that men tend to marry younger women‚ data indicated that 21,607 or 15.6% of bridegrooms in 2015 were younger than their brides‚ while 10,751 (or 7.8%) were the same age as their brides.

The median ages for first-time marriages were 34 years for men and 30 years for women in 2015.

However‚ Stats SA said 1,690 men and 568 women over the age of 70 married in 2015.

Only six bridegrooms in 2015 were below the age of 18‚ compared with 77 brides.

Minors require the consent of a parent‚ a guardian or a welfare commissioner before entering into a marriage.

Stats SA also said it received 25,260 completed divorce forms that were processed by the end of December 2016 — an increase of 571 or 2.3% from the 24,689 divorces processed in 2014.

Stats SA said the total number of divorces fluctuated from 2003 to 2010‚ then increased from 2011 to 2015‚ with the highest number observed in 2005 (32,484) and the lowest in 2011 (20,980).

It found that 12,016 of the 2015 divorces were from marriages that were solemnised by religious rites and 11,077 by civil rites.

Data also revealed that there were fewer divorces among the younger (less than 25 years old) and the older (65 years and older) divorcees.

"For males‚ the peak age group at divorce was 40 to 44 for all population groups‚ except for the coloured population group where the highest peak was from the age group 45 to 49 years.

"In the case of females‚ the peak age group for coloured and white population groups was 40 to 44 years and the peak for black African and Indian/Asian population groups was 35 to 39 years‚" Stats SA said.