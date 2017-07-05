SA is under dire threat, and we must unite to save it, says Jeremy Cronin

South Africans have to unite around a common platform of protecting the country’s constitutional democracy, which is under "dire threat", the SACP’s Jeremy Cronin says.

Cronin, the SACP’s deputy secretary-general, addressed the Cape Town Press Club on Wednesday on how SA had reached the current conjuncture, in which the state is in the grip of state capture.

He warned that South Africans needed to recognise the danger the country was in.

The minimum demands that should unite opponents to state capture should include an independent judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, with a clear and circumscribed mandate.

Criminal charges should be laid where there was strong and prima facie evidence of criminal activity. This should include serving Cabinet ministers who seemed to be "deeply implicated" in the allegations of state capture.

Cronin said the governance of state-owned enterprises had to be sorted out as they had become the "soft underbelly" for the looting of public resources.