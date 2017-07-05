No new Zuma arguments, says DA

President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had failed to present the Supreme Court of Appeal with new arguments to show the NPA’s decision not to prosecute Zuma on 783 charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering in 2009 was not irrational, the DA has argued.

The party presented its replying affidavits to the court this week in response to the application by Zuma and the NPA for leave to appeal against a ruling in 2016 that the 783 criminal charges involving corruption, fraud and racketeering against the president must be reinstated.

The DA argued the decision to withdraw charges against Zuma was irrational and was taken for political convenience. To the extent there was real or alleged prejudice to Zuma in the prosecution process, this was a matter that could have been dealt with in the trial court. The NPA could not unilaterally decide on matters of guilt or innocence on the basis of an allegedly tainted process. A full bench of the High Court in Pretoria ruled in 2016 the NPA had to review its "irrational decision" to drop corruption charges against Zuma stemming from the arms deal. It ruled that Zuma "should face the charges as outlined in the indictment".

The court refused Zuma’s application for leave to appeal. He and the NPA approached the Supreme Court of Appeal. They filed papers with the appeal court in June to have this ruling set aside, arguing the high court’s judgment was flawed. It ignored the separation of powers, which gives the NPA the sole right to decide whether or not to proceed with a prosecution. The DA argues to the extent that decisions of state institutions have to be rational, they are reviewable by a court of law.

Zuma and the NPA submitted then acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mokotedi Mpshe had had valid reasons in 2009 for dropping the charges because of the evidence of political interference in the process.

The president also argued against the high court’s finding the charges should not have been dropped by the NPA, but rather brought before a court of law. This would mean that "where the prosecuting authorities themselves believe that the prosecutorial process has been tainted by misconduct, the NDPP lacks the power to terminate the prosecution and is obliged to pursue the prosecution and in that way, invite a permanent stay application. This approach is entirely inconsistent with the exclusive powers afforded to the NDPP under the Constitution and the NPA Act."