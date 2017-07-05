E-MAIL LEAKS
Intelligence watchdog not probing Gupta ‘spying’
The Institute of Security Studies says the leaked Gupta e-mails indicate they have access to information which suggests the law has been broken
The Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence is not investigating any matter related to the Guptas, despite suggestions that the family used state intelligence units to spy on heads of banks and other political figures.
Inspector-general Isaac Dintwe had not yet received any complaint related to the leaked Gupta e-mails at the beginning of this week, after it was reported that the Gupta family had, as well as Absa CEO Maria Ramos and her husband and former finance minister Trevor Manuel, kept Investec CEO Stephen Koseff, and Rand Merchant Bank founders GT Ferreira‚ Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar under surveillance.
Leaked e-mails show the family was in possession of the ID numbers and travel itineraries of these individuals. The EFF said that its leader Julius Malema was also being monitored.
The Guptas’ source of the information remains unclear.
Legal advisor in the inspector-general’s office, Advocate Jay Govender, said that while Dintwe may self-task in the investigation of matters in terms of his mandate, at this stage no decision to do so has been taken. But experts say there is enough information available for Dintwe to consider launching an investigation.
Director for the Centre for Constitutional Rights Phephelaphi Dube said such an investigation was one way to either confirm or disprove whether state agencies had aided the Guptas: “Arguably, these intelligence units can be investigated on the basis that preliminary evidence from the #GuptaLeaks, for example, travel records [which could have been] obtained from the Department of Home Affairs, suggests the involvement of agents from intelligence units.”
Dintwe’s office reports to Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence, which may order investigations into the State Security Agency and the intelligence units of the police and the national defence force.
According to Gareth Newham of the Institute of Security Studies, state intelligence structures are only allowed to collect information on people within very specific parameters, for a particular period of time and purpose, and which must be signed off by a court of law.
“It is deeply concerning that the Gupta e-mails suggest they have been getting access to certain information they should not have access to, which suggests the law has been broken. Certainly, there needs to be an investigation into how the Guptas got hold of this information. Was it from state agencies? Was it from different people in state agencies? Or was it private agencies doing this?” Newham noted. “It is possible for private agencies to obtain this information illegally, in which case it would be not be a matter for the Office of the Inspector-General but rather for the police.”
According to Dube, the National Strategic Intelligence Act, which defines the functions of the members of national intelligence structures, domestic intelligence should only be gathered to identify potential threats to the security of the country or its people. The Act also states that intelligence cannot be gathered in a covert manner, other than by bodies expressly empowered to do so. There is no allowance for the use of state intelligence resources in the furtherance of private interests.
The Protection of Personal Information Act places a further obligation on organisations to make it known to individuals that their personal information has been accessed by an unauthorised person when security measures have been breached.
Newham said, however, that there are serious shortcomings in South African legislation around accountability of state intelligence units. “Bulk communications are completely unregulated … They are also not forced to inform you after some period of time that you were under surveillance. Many democracies around the world make it compulsory that if you’ve been under state surveillance, they have a duty to inform you after a set period of time.”
He said the public should have more insight into the activities of these agencies.
Prof Laurie Nathan, who was part of the ministerial review commission on intelligence, appointed by former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils in 2006, said that the commission found the institutional culture of intelligence agencies in SA was not sufficiently respectful of the rule of law nor of lawful political opposition to the government. “We did not address the possibility that the agencies might be captured by private individuals or companies, but we did insist that the primary loyalty of the agencies should be to the Constitution and not to the president or ruling party.”
Nathan said the fact that these agencies are allowed to operate in secret means abuse may go unnoticed and unaddressed.
