Intelligence watchdog not probing Gupta ‘spying’

Dintwe’s office reports to Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence, which may order investigations into the State Security Agency and the intelligence units of the police and the national defence force.

According to Gareth Newham of the Institute of Security Studies, state intelligence structures are only allowed to collect information on people within very specific parameters, for a particular period of time and purpose, and which must be signed off by a court of law.

“It is deeply concerning that the Gupta e-mails suggest they have been getting access to certain information they should not have access to, which suggests the law has been broken. Certainly, there needs to be an investigation into how the Guptas got hold of this information. Was it from state agencies? Was it from different people in state agencies? Or was it private agencies doing this?” Newham noted. “It is possible for private agencies to obtain this information illegally, in which case it would be not be a matter for the Office of the Inspector-General but rather for the police.”

According to Dube, the National Strategic Intelligence Act, which defines the functions of the members of national intelligence structures, domestic intelligence should only be gathered to identify potential threats to the security of the country or its people. The Act also states that intelligence cannot be gathered in a covert manner, other than by bodies expressly empowered to do so. There is no allowance for the use of state intelligence resources in the furtherance of private interests.

The Protection of Personal Information Act places a further obligation on organisations to make it known to individuals that their personal information has been accessed by an unauthorised person when security measures have been breached.

Newham said, however, that there are serious shortcomings in South African legislation around accountability of state intelligence units. “Bulk communications are completely unregulated … They are also not forced to inform you after some period of time that you were under surveillance. Many democracies around the world make it compulsory that if you’ve been under state surveillance, they have a duty to inform you after a set period of time.”

He said the public should have more insight into the activities of these agencies.

Prof Laurie Nathan, who was part of the ministerial review commission on intelligence, appointed by former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils in 2006, said that the commission found the institutional culture of intelligence agencies in SA was not sufficiently respectful of the rule of law nor of lawful political opposition to the government. “We did not address the possibility that the agencies might be captured by private individuals or companies, but we did insist that the primary loyalty of the agencies should be to the Constitution and not to the president or ruling party.”

Nathan said the fact that these agencies are allowed to operate in secret means abuse may go unnoticed and unaddressed.