A controversial exhibition titled "F-k White People" has been found by the Equality Court to be an expression of art, as opposed to hate speech.

Earlier this year there was a furore over the artwork‚ on display at the Iziko South African National Gallery in Cape Town. Men wearing Cape Party T-shirts covered up the installation with a banner saying "Love thy Neighbour".

The artwork had been loaned to the gallery as part of an exhibition titled "The Art of Disruptions".

Cape Party leader Jack Miller‚ whose party is calling for the independence of the Western Cape‚ denounced the artwork as hate speech and attempted to have artist and University of Cape Town fine arts Master’s student Dean Hutton fined R150,000 and forced to apologise.

But the Equality Court‚ sitting at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court‚ ruled otherwise on Tuesday.

In his judgment‚ chief magistrate DM Thulare said if there was one thing the work had achieved‚ it was "to draw South Africans to a moment of self-reflection".