David Mahlobo calls for Department of Defence to aid economic growth

The Department of Defence should be used for economic growth, David Mahlobo said on Tuesday.

Mahlobo, a member of the subcommittee on peace and stability for the ANC national executive committee, said the Department of Defence should be used to contribute to the GDP of SA, but added that it should not be done "like in the time of apartheid" and become militarised.

On whether Denel should be incorporated back into the Department of Defence, Mahlobo said that a recommendation on that had been discussed.