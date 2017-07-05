David Mahlobo calls for Department of Defence to aid economic growth
The Department of Defence should be used for economic growth, David Mahlobo said on Tuesday.
Mahlobo, a member of the subcommittee on peace and stability for the ANC national executive committee, said the Department of Defence should be used to contribute to the GDP of SA, but added that it should not be done "like in the time of apartheid" and become militarised.
On whether Denel should be incorporated back into the Department of Defence, Mahlobo said that a recommendation on that had been discussed.
There must be a standalone ministry for military veterans and this should be done before the end of 2018-19
This follows an earlier proposal in the ANC’s policy discussion document on peace and stability that state-owned arms manufacturer Denel be moved from the Department of Public Enterprises and placed under the oversight of the Department of Defence.
Subcommittee member and secretary of defence Dr Sam Makhudu Gulube told journalists during a briefing on the discussion document in June that the move would help with co-ordinating the requirements of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) with the business operations of Denel.
The proposal came as Denel finds itself at the centre of state capture allegations, along with Eskom and Transnet. Fears are that this will damage Denel’s reputation as a world-class provider of defence solutions, including drones and armoured vehicles.
Mahlobo said, as per a decision taken in Polokwane in 2007, there must be a standalone ministry for military veterans and that the suggestion was that this should be done before the end of 2018-19.
Please login or register to comment.