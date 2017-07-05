The ANC wants the government to extend the age limit for child social grant recipients from 18 to 21. This decision was taken by the party’s social transformation committee at its national policy conference in Nasrec‚ south of Johannesburg.

The recommendation will be tabled at the party’s December national conference where it is expected to be adopted as party policy. Should this happen‚ more recipients will be added to the existing 17-million grant recipients’ register‚ putting strain on the country’s budget.

Speaking to reporters‚ Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the limit extension would only apply to those children who remained in school. "We did not consider the financial consequences of increasing grants … We will sit down and work out whether it is affordable or not‚" she said.

Sisulu conceded that social transformation proposals were often met with resistance from the National Treasury because of the added cost to the state.

Addressing the media with Sisulu‚ deputy minister in the presidency Buti Manamela said that while the ANC did not want more people on social grants‚ it had to respond to the dire poverty of the population. "It is not the desire of the ANC to keep people on the social grant system as long as possible. It is also not the desire of the ANC to see people die of hunger."

Manamela announced that the ANC agreed that sanitary towels should be free for girls at schools. However, he warned that the argument that because condoms were free sanitary towels should also be free was an unfair comparison. "We must not see condoms as [being] for men, but for all sexually active people‚" Manamela said.

The conference did not agree to the decriminalisation of sex workers as proposed by delegates from Gauteng.

Sisulu said the matter was defeated in the conference plenary. "The plenary was not happy with the decriminalising of sex workers … [because] it was sprung on us in conference‚" she said, adding it was not agreed on because ANC branches did not sufficiently debate the issue. "Gauteng feels we are unduly harsh on people trying to make a living … men must be criminalised for what they do."

The Commission for Gender Equality has long called for the decriminalisation of sex work while HIV activists have argued that it would reduce HIV infections.