"Bell Pottinger has been notified of this. We will now begin the formal process set out in the PRCA professional charter and code of conduct to investigate this alleged complaint."

The DA wrote to the PRCA and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR)‚ urging them to investigate allegations against the UK-based company.

Party spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said the company appeared to have tried to divide and conquer the South African public by exploiting racial tension in a bid to keep President Jacob Zuma and the ANC in power.

In one of the numerous leaked Gupta e-mails‚ Nick Lambert‚ a senior adviser at Bell Pottinger‚ identified "key moments" in a speech delivered by ANC Youth League leader Collins Maine. They included a quote‚ "Those who want to disrupt the state of the nation speech must prepare themselves for a civil war."

The PR firm‚ which has denied allegations of wrongdoing‚ cut ties with the Guptas in April after coming under intense public scrutiny and has since locked its Twitter account.

The PRCA professional charter and code of conduct calls on members to "not disseminate false or misleading information knowingly or recklessly".

"A member is required to take all reasonable care that professional duties are conducted without causing offence on the grounds of gender‚ race‚ religion‚ disability or any other form of discrimination or unacceptable reference‚" it says.