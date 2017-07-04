Prof Daniel Plaatjies named chairman of the Financial and Fiscal Commission

President Jacob Zuma has appointed Prof Daniel Plaatjies as chairman and Dr Sibongile Muthwa as deputy chairwoman of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC).

"Their institutional memory and expertise as well as their experience as serving members of the FFC will add enormous value to the commission," the Presidency said in statement Tuesday.

The commission is a statutory body established by the Constitution with the role of evaluating and making recommendations to Parliament, the provincial legislatures, local government and other organs of state on government’s fiscal policies and spending.

The chairman serves full-time while the deputy chairman position is part-time.

Plaatjies who has been a part-time commissioner of the commission since September 2013 has served in various senior positions in the national and provincial governments. He has also served as a deputy director-general of strategy and business development at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and is a former director of public finances at the Treasury.

He is also a former head and director of the Wits School of Governance and is currently a visiting professor at the University of Free State’s School of Business Administration.

Muthwa is the deputy vice-chancellor: institutional support at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University. She served as director-general of the Eastern Cape provincial government and in various positions at local institutions of higher learning. She has been a part-time commissioner of the Financial and Fiscal Commission since July 2014.