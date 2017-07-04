National

Julius Malema in court in Newcastle over land invasion call

The EFF leader is back in the dock, on similar charges to those he faces in the Free State

04 July 2017
Julius Malema. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
EFF leader Julius Malema is back in the dock on Tuesday‚ his party announced on Twitter.

Malema’s trial is set for two days in the Newcastle regional court in KwaZulu-Natal.

He is accused of inciting EFF members to occupy vacant land illegally.

The incitement is said to have occurred on November 7 2016 in Newcastle.

Malema is facing a similar charge in Bloemfontein in the Free State‚ but a new charge has been added to his legal woes.

"On November 7 2016‚ in Newcastle‚ Malema unlawfully and intentionally incited‚ instigated‚ commanded or procured his Economic Freedom Fighters and or others to commit a crime‚ to wit‚ trespass‚ in contravention of Section 1 (1) of the Trespass Act 6 of 1959 by illegally occupying any vacant land wherever they found some and thereby committing the crime of incitement‚" the charge sheet says.

Malema is challenging the constitutionality of the Riotous Assemblies Act in both Bloemfontein and Newcastle.

He is awaiting a date from the Constitutional Court on the matter.

