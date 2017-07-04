Guptas play a toxic role — but they alone are not to blame, says Blade Nzimande
The SACP leader says the ANC and its allies must take decisive action against ‘the parasitic patronage networks, both in our organisations and in government’
South African Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande has launched a fresh attack on the Gupta family‚ saying they are playing a "toxic role" in the ANC and in government.
"We have to fight the influence of what the SACP has called the parasitic patronage networks, both in our organisations and in government," Nzimande said.
"We are very glad that at least the issue of the Guptas has been upfront because we have long said that this family is playing a very toxic role‚ but we can’t only blame the Guptas." he said.
"We must also blame their collaborators inside our movement and government as well‚ and unless we deal with that‚ we are on a slippery slope."
Nzimande was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ANC’s policy conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre‚ south of Johannesburg.
"The ANC must be decisive and take action. We can’t just rely on the generosity of those who are implicated in those (state capture allegations).
"The organisation, together with its allies, must take decisive action.
"I have no doubt that the SACP will once more be discussing this matter as something that poses an immediate threat‚" Nzimande said.
Following the SACP’s central committee meeting earlier this month‚ Nzimande called on the Hawks elite police unit and the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate the leaked e-mails‚ which show the ties between various ministers‚ government officials and the Gupta family‚ who are associates of President Jacob Zuma.
Nzimande‚ who is also the minister of higher education‚ told the media at the time that the Gupta e-mails appeared genuine.
Nzimande said no one had come out to say the e-mails were false and no action had been taken against the media.
The SACP will host its 14th national congress from July 10-15 at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg‚ where it will analyse the threats and weaknesses facing the ANC and discuss the role the SACP must play in dealing with those issues.
Please login or register to comment.