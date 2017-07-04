Gigaba set to side with Reserve Bank

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is preparing to join the Reserve Bank in taking Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the Bankorp bail-out on judicial review, it has emerged.

Gigaba has until Friday to lodge his intention to do so. His failure to announce his intentions sooner sparked speculation about whether he stood by the Treasury’s earlier stance on Mkhwebane’s report that there was no basis for findings against former finance minister Trevor Manuel, the Treasury or the Reserve Bank.

Last week, Gigaba met with Mkhwebane to discuss the report, in an attempt to explore whether parts of it could be rescinded, said insiders. However, it has since become clear that as the report is final, Gigaba has little option but to take the report on review if he did not accept the findings.

