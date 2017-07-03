Law firm to probe McKinsey ‘sham tie’ with Trillian

International consulting firm McKinsey has appointed law firm Norton Rose Fulbright to probe explosive allegations against it in an inquiry led by advocate Geoff Budlender.

In Budlender’s report, released on Thursday, McKinsey is accused of knowingly entering into a "sham" arrangement with Trillian to keep the Eskom taps flowing.

Eskom appointed McKinsey in 2015 to provide a range of advisory services to the value of an estimated R1bn a year.

Budlender’s report also suggests McKinsey had tried to mislead the inquiry and stopped its co-operation when confronted with evidence that it had provided false statements.

McKinsey said on Sunday it had appointed Norton Rose Fulbright to help investigate the allegations. Bonita Dordel, McKinsey’s director of external relations for Africa, said it was investigating the matter "seriously, supported by" the law firm. The probe was being overseen by McKinsey’s general counsel and chief risk officer.

Trillian, majority-owned by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa, received contracts worth hundreds of millions of rand from Eskom and Transnet that the report says are suspect.

The inquiry also found further evidence to support former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s view that Trillian had contributed R235m to the Gupta purchase of the Optimum coal mine from Glencore. Trillian has denied this.