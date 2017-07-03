Gupta wedding audit ethical, says KPMG boss

KPMG, which audited companies involved in the controversial 2013 Gupta wedding, says that all its actions were in accordance with professional and ethical standards.

"Consistent with our values, we have acted with integrity in our dealings with the Oakbay group," said Trevor Hoole, CEO of KPMG Southern Africa.

He was responding to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors’ announcement on Friday that it would launch an investigation into KPMG’s 2014 audit of Oakbay associate Linkway Trading, which disbursed R30m worth of payments for the lavish wedding.