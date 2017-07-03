FINANCIAL ACCOUNTABILITY
Gupta wedding audit ethical, says KPMG boss
KPMG strongly denies allegations that it is involved in, or condones, alleged money-laundering activities
KPMG, which audited companies involved in the controversial 2013 Gupta wedding, says that all its actions were in accordance with professional and ethical standards.
"Consistent with our values, we have acted with integrity in our dealings with the Oakbay group," said Trevor Hoole, CEO of KPMG Southern Africa.
He was responding to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors’ announcement on Friday that it would launch an investigation into KPMG’s 2014 audit of Oakbay associate Linkway Trading, which disbursed R30m worth of payments for the lavish wedding.
The regulatory board’s CEO, Bernard Agulhas, said "while we have not received a formal complaint, we have nevertheless initiated our own probe into the audit of Linkway Trading by KPMG for its audit in 2014. It is important that we take seriously allegations in the public domain, which are in the public interest."
Agulhas was referring to the latest disclosures to emerge from the Gupta e-mails.
The e-mails describe the complex and circuitous process used to pay for the wedding expenses. Funds were directed from the Free State government to a little-known Free State company, Estina, and on to the Guptas’ Accurate Investments in Dubai, which then forwarded the money to Linkway Trading.
The e-mails also indicate that KPMG allowed Linkway Trading to treat the wedding costs as a bona fide business expense. This meant the Guptas did not have to pay the estimated R8m tax that would have been due on the R30m windfall.
On Saturday, Hoole said in project management entities such as Linkway Trading, it was standard procedure to receive and disburse funds against a specific event. The profit or loss incurred on such a project would form part of a company’s taxable income, said Hoole.
"We conducted our audit of Linkway Trading in accordance with international standards on auditing. At no stage, based on the facts at our disposal, did we consider that any transaction required to be reported under South African or foreign legislation. We stand by our audit opinion issued," said Hoole.
KPMG strongly denied allegations that it was involved in, or condoned, alleged money-laundering activities, he said.
