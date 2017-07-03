ANC ‘must look at Reserve Bank’s mandate’, says ANC KZN chairman Sihle Zikalala
The mandate of the South African Reserve Bank should be put under the microscope by the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC), the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal chairman, Sihle Zikalala, said on Sunday.
There was merit in the recommendations made by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on changing the mandate of the Bank and this needed proper discussion in ANC structures, Zikalala said.
His province wants an NEC investigation into the matter and a report on it tabled before the national conference in December so that it can be discussed there. But Gauteng chairman Paul Mashatile said the Bank was working well, and that there were no proposals in the ANC’s policy document to change its ownership or monetary policy. Zikalala and Mashatile are on opposing sides of the factional divide in the party. Mashatile said the issue of inflation targeting was important, because even at higher level of growth, inflation needed to be managed.
He said the ANC needed to tread carefully around the issue of the Bank, but that this discussion also needed to be separated from that of establishing a state bank.
Mashatile and Zikalala also disagreed on the land question, while leaders of three provinces — the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga — agreed with Mashatile, ANC provincial leaders from the Free State agree with KwaZulu-Natal and the North West that a referendum should be held on amending the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.
The bank’s mandate is just one of the hotly contested issues set to be debated during Monday’s economic-transformation commissions. President Jacob Zuma’s allies are also expected to push for more populist policies such as land expropriation without compensation.
According to insiders, the hot-button items that would pit Zuma backers against those mainly aligned to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa include the contentious Mining Charter and the issue of land.
"It is a battle between populism and an approach which says ‘let’s make changes, but not be reckless’," a source said.
