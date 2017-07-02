National

DA files complaint against Bell Pottinger

DA’s complaint lodged with two UK professional bodies in which Bell Pottinger has membership

02 July 2017 - 12:08 Linda Ensor
Bell Pottinger sells its wares online. Picture: BELL POTTINGER
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has lodged a formal complaint against Bell Pottinger with the UK-based Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) on the grounds that the firm promoted racial hatred in South Africa.

Bell Pottinger is a member of the PRCA and the CIPR. Both have a clear a code of conduct that PR firms must adhere to. The DA alleges that the public relations firm — which worked for the Guptas and devised a strategy of protest against "white monopoly capital" to divert attention away from criticism of the Gupta family’s activities — violated the codes of conduct of these regulatory bodies and behaved in an unethical manner.

The DA’s communications spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme said in a statement Sunday that President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma, in his capacity as a Gupta employee had procured the services of Bell Pottinger "in what seems to have been an attempt to divide and conquer the South African public by exploiting racial tensions in a bid to keep Jacob Zuma and the ANC in power."

According to Section 4 of the PRCA professional charter pertaining to discriminatory conduct, "[a] member is required to take all reasonable care that professional duties are conducted without causing offence on the grounds of … race … or any other form of discrimination or unacceptable reference".

Moreover, Section 1(a), (c) and (d) of the CIPR code of conduct, states that "[m]embers of the [CIPR] agree to:

a) maintain the highest standards of professional endeavour, integrity, confidentiality, financial propriety and personal conduct;

c) respect, in their dealings with other people, the legal and regulatory frameworks and codes of all countries where they practise;

d) uphold the reputation of, and do nothing that would bring into disrepute, the public relations profession or the [CIPR]".

Van Damme said that a leaked Gupta email revealed that Bell Pottinger senior advisor Nick Lambert had identified "key moments" in a speech which was delivered by African National Congress Youth League Leader, Collins Maine. These key moments included the following quote: "those who want to disrupt the State of the Nation speech must prepare themselves for a civil war".

"It is disturbing that the incitement of a civil war in South Africa is identified as a "key moment" by a Bell Pottinger advisor," Van Damme said.

In another email, Bell Pottinger’s financial and corporate partner, Victoria Geoghegan, met with Duduzane Zuma, to strategise a campaign aimed at marketing a "narrative that grabs the attention of the grassroots population who must identify with it, connect with it and feel united by it".

"From this correspondence, it is seems as though Bell Pottinger was likely requested by Mr Zuma, to undermine the ANC’s communication on policies in order to benefit the Gupta family," Van Damme said.

