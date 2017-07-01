As cemeteries run out of space, reluctant mourners are being urged to cremate

Faced with a shortage of land for burial, Durban is trying to encourage its residents to cremate their loved ones when they die. But this solution does not sit well with the majority of the eThekwini population.

A few months ago the city council was told that three of eThekwini municipality’s largest cemeteries — eTafuleni in Inanda, Redhill in the northern part of city, and Luganda near Pinetown — had already run out of burial space, and two other large cemeteries would shut down by October.

Part of the problem is that property developers and cemeteries are competing for land, leading to scarcity and pushing up prices.

Cremation is commonly used by city’s Hindu people and increasingly by the white community, but it has not found favour with black Africans, who are culturally averse to the idea of burning loved ones instead of burying them.

Prof Sihawu Ngubane, the head of African languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, says the issue is delicate and needs to be handled with care.

In African cultures, ancestors play a central role, he says. "We believe in burying in the ground so that during times of difficulty we can go to the grave to plead, pray or ask for reconciliation. Once a person is cremated, there is no place to go to do these things."

His suggestion is that the city should buy farms to build more cemeteries.

Ngubane says he knows of only a few African people who have opted for cremation, and this is usually to comply with the wishes of the deceased.

But city officials say they will continue to try convince people to opt for cremation.

Currently, it costs at least R2,700 to lease an average burial site for a period of 10 years in the city. By comparison, the cost of cremating an adult is R650 and only R320 for a child under the age of 12 years.

Officials are banking on the fact that the expense of grave sites, as well as the fact that the lease lasts just 10 years, will sway more people to opt for cremation.

Up until the late 1990s — when the death rate rose sharply due to HIV/AIDS-related diseases — the municipality leased grave sites for 20 years. This lease period was then reduced to 10 years, which is still the case now.

However, officials may use their discretion to grant a lessee and their families a lease of up to 20 years when, for instance, the family wants to bury someone above the body of another family member.

Slindile Ndlovu, eThekwini Municipality’s manager of cemeteries and crematoria department, says the city was caught between a rock and a hard place.

"The shortage of burial space is a serious challenge for the municipality. It is important to note that the available land is being earmarked for infrastructure and economic development of the city.

"However, with the ongoing education campaigns, we are seeing a gradual increase in people from the black community opting to be cremated.

"The municipality has embarked on a massive awareness and education campaign to introduce this concept to our communities, as there are a lot of religious and cultural beliefs that accompany the interment of the deceased."

Ndlovu says the city is also investing millions of rand in new cremating facilities. The city council has recently set aside more than R20m to establish two new crematoriums, one in the south and one in the north of the city.

Another R3.5m has been budgeted for replacement of one of the two furnaces at Mobeni Crematorium, south of the city, to enable this facility to deliver to the optimal level of performance and capacity.

Since its establishment in 1976, Mobeni crematorium has performed more than 44,000 cremations. Workers there say the majority of those cremations were Hindu Indian people. They say on average they perform four cremations of black people a month.

Nduduzo Hadebe, an undertaker and owner of Nduduzo Funeral Services, says it is becoming increasingly difficult to get burial sites in Durban and the surrounding areas.

"It is not easy to secure a place. Most of the sites available today are recycled graves, and cemeteries are applying ever stricter conditions, like saying they can allow only a certain number of funerals on a weekend.

"This is forcing many people to change their attitude towards cremation.

"In the past many people would never think of it but are now rethinking their stances. I have handled a number of funerals where African people have decided to cremate. But these are still a tiny minority," Hadebe said.

One of these people is Makhosazana Mntaka, a resident of Lamontville township, south of Durban, who says she has cremated two of her family members and has stated in her will that she would like to be cremated when she dies.

"Nowadays funerals are a very costly affair. You have to buy an expensive coffin or casket, buy food for the mourners, and a site to bury your loved one. For me to cremate is a much, much cheaper option," she says, adding that she encourages people she comes across to consider this option.