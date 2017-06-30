National

NATURAL DISASTER

Uninsured birds a calamity if flu runs rampant

30 June 2017 - 06:44 Ray Ndlovu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA’s poultry industry could be left counting costs that run into billions of rand as no insurance cover exists to cater for the outbreak of a natural disaster such as bird flu.

In the event of a large-scale outbreak of bird flu, the country’s poultry industry could be dealt a significant blow, considering that it is already weighed down by imports from Brazil and the EU and is still reeling from the drought last season.

In 2016, South African producers exported poultry products worth R1.36bn.

In June, the country recorded its first cases of bird flu in Mpumalanga and the Free State, after an outbreak that affected neighbouring Zimbabwe and, further up north, Uganda.

Vaccination not the answer to bird flu crisis, says minister Senzeni Zokwana

SA has culled more than a quarter of a million birds to contain the outbreak of a deadly and highly contagious strain of the virus
National
19 hours ago

AgriSA’s head of natural resources, Janse Rabie, said it was willing to engage with stakeholders in the poultry industry with a view to possibly coming up with levies, given the absence of insurance cover, to at least cushion the industry from natural disasters.

"In SA, there doesn’t appear to be an insurance product made for poultry producers.

"If the worst came to bear, as we have seen in parts of Africa and in Europe, it would be a blow to the South African poultry industry."

Rabie added that the stages involved with chicken breeding, which included a process from layers to the abattoirs, were complex and unattractive from a commercial point of view.

"Unlike crops, which can be insured, the poultry industry is not insured as there are many day-to-day processes and so there isn’t an insurance product, although there is scope for the possibility of levies being introduced," he said.

Charlotte Nkuna, an executive at the South African Poultry Association, said the cost of an insurance premium "could be quite prohibitive" and ruled out the need for insurance given the limited scale of this outbreak of bird flu.

"This is not the first outbreak of disease in SA. It’s something that can be managed and there are ways of reducing the risk of spread of the disease," she said.

Gary Arnold, the MD for agriculture at Astral Foods, said the company did not consider the isolated outbreak of the disease on one of its farms to be of "material impact" that would warrant insurance cover.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Poultry sales in SA ‘not affected by outbreak’
National
2.
Storage dispute stalls processing of trademarks
National
3.
Uninsured birds a calamity if flu runs rampant
National
4.
How the NHI white paper ignores the economic ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Neighbours suspend imports of poultry from SA amid avian flu crisis
World / Africa

New case of avian flu confirmed in Standerton
National

Government bans sale of spent hens across SA to contain bird flu outbreak
Business

Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Mpumalanga
Business

LETTER: Chicken shortages loom
Opinion / Letters

Poultry association concerned over flu in Zimbabwe chickens
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.