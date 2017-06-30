National

Tributes pour in for journalist Suna Venter

DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme says Suna Venter, who was one of the SABC 8, fought for the freedom‚ transparency and independence of the media

30 June 2017 - 08:10 Staff Writer
SABC journalists Thandeka Gqubule, Suna Venter, Foeta Krige, Krivan Pillay and Jacques Steenkamp. Picture: VATHISWA RUSELO/SOWETAN
SABC journalists Thandeka Gqubule, Suna Venter, Foeta Krige, Krivan Pillay and Jacques Steenkamp. Picture: VATHISWA RUSELO/SOWETAN

Tributes have been pouring in for senior SABC current affairs producer Suna Venter who died at home on Thursday morning. Venter was one of the so-called SABC 8 who spoke out against the unlawful interference and editorial policy changes at the public broadcaster.

DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said Venter had fought for the freedom‚ transparency and independence of the media.

"We note from the statement released by her family today that Venter was recently diagnosed with stress cardiomyopathy‚ and that those closest to her believed her condition was exacerbated‚ if not caused‚ by the events of the past year.

"She was fearless in her fight‚ despite suffering undue threats‚ trauma and victimisation. In the past year Suna was shot in the face with a pellet gun‚ received threatening messages and was assaulted on three different occasions‚" Van Damme said.

"The DA will be following up with the SAPS [South African Police Service]‚ as shockingly no arrests have been made‚ despite it being obvious who was responsible for all her suffering‚" Van Damme added.

The SABC interim board expressed its shock at the news of Venter’s sudden death.

"Ms Suna Venter was a principled journalist who brought pride to journalism for standing up for ethical journalistic principles in the face of attempts to subvert these principles. Her life and her stand should bring pride to all her colleagues inside and outside the SABC‚" the board said in a statement.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gigaba reaffirms commitment to Reserve Bank’s ...
National
2.
Fire breaks out in David Makhura’s office
National
3.
ANC condemns protest outside Peter Bruce's house
National
4.
Zuma puts a rosy gloss on ANC divisions at lavish ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.