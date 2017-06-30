Tributes have been pouring in for senior SABC current affairs producer Suna Venter who died at home on Thursday morning. Venter was one of the so-called SABC 8 who spoke out against the unlawful interference and editorial policy changes at the public broadcaster.

DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said Venter had fought for the freedom‚ transparency and independence of the media.

"We note from the statement released by her family today that Venter was recently diagnosed with stress cardiomyopathy‚ and that those closest to her believed her condition was exacerbated‚ if not caused‚ by the events of the past year.