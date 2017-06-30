National

Richmond ANC ward councillor shot dead

Sfiso Mkhize was gunned down in the violence-ravaged region‚ bringing to three the number of political figures killed in the past few months

30 June 2017 - 08:00 Jeff Wicks
Picture: THE HERALD
Richmond ANC ward councillor Sfiso Mkhize was gunned down in a hail of bullets in the violence-ravaged region on Thursday night‚ bringing to three the number of political figures killed in the past few months.

Deputy mayor Thandazile Phoswa was killed in April and municipal manager S’bu Sithole was gunned down a month before.

The province’s MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has expressed her shock at the killing.

It is understood that Mkhize was shot while on his way home.

"This is an extremely difficult time for the fraternity of local government as we mourn yet another loss of a public representative at the hands of cold-blooded assassins who have no respect for human life‚" she said.

"We will not be deterred as leaders in the sphere of local government by this unfortunate incident. We must all come together to keep pressure on the criminals in our society who create an atmosphere of fear through the murder of local government representatives‚" she added.

Police spokespeople were not available for comment at the time of publishing.

