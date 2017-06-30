No-confidence motion in Jacob Zuma will take place on August 3

Parliament will debate the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on August 3.

However, a decision on whether or not the vote will be conducted via secret ballot is yet to be made.

The DA had written to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete earlier this week requesting that the motion, which it sponsored and was initially scheduled for debate on March 30, be debated as early as possible.

This was after the Constitutional Court ruling earlier in June that the National Assembly speaker has the discretion to determine whether a motion of no confidence should be voted on by a secret or open ballot. The UDM, later joined by other opposition parties, had approached the courts after Mbete argued that the Constitution and the rules of the National Assembly did not allow her to call for a secret ballot.

Parliament announced on Friday that the debate would be held in August.

It said in terms of rule 129 of the National Assembly, once a motion of no confidence is requested, the speaker must accord such a motion due priority, and before scheduling it must consult with the leader of government business and the chief whip of the majority party.

"The motion of no confidence must be scheduled, debated and voted on within a reasonable period of time, given the programme of the Assembly," Parliament said.

"The speaker has undertaken the consultation as required by the rules and the decision is for the motion of no confidence to be scheduled for Thursday, August 3. This will necessitate that the National Assembly sits earlier than initially planned. This decision has taken into account that some committees of the Assembly are currently undertaking oversight visits and Parliament has set aside July for constituency work."

Parliament said the matter of whether the vote would be conducted through a secret ballot was receiving consideration.