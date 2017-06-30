Investigators conclude probes of Matshela Koko’s alleged conflicts of interest at Eskom

The legal and forensic investigations of allegations against former Eskom interim CE Matshela Koko has been completed and the board is considering the report.

The investigations probed claims that Koko was compromised by conflicts of interest when he was group executive for generation at the power utility.

The legal probe was conducted by Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr while Nkonki Inc undertook the forensic investigation. Koko has been on suspension since the two investigations were launched.