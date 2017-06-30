Investigators conclude probes of Matshela Koko’s alleged conflicts of interest at Eskom
The board is considering how to proceed, after investigations of claims that a company linked to Koko’s stepdaughter benefited from Eskom tenders
The legal and forensic investigations of allegations against former Eskom interim CE Matshela Koko has been completed and the board is considering the report.
The investigations probed claims that Koko was compromised by conflicts of interest when he was group executive for generation at the power utility.
The legal probe was conducted by Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr while Nkonki Inc undertook the forensic investigation. Koko has been on suspension since the two investigations were launched.
"The report has been concluded and the board is currently processing it to determine the next step," board spokesman Khulani Qoma said on Friday. "Eskom is therefore not at liberty to make further comment on the matter."
Allegations were made that Koko channelled eight lucrative contracts worth more than R1bn last year to a company — Impulse International — where his 26-year-old stepdaughter Koketso Chomo was a director and shareholder. In total the company has been awarded close to R1.8bn in tenders from Eskom since 2014.
Koko is also alleged to have played a role in the conclusion of the deal in which Gupta-owned Tegeta Resources bought the Optimum coal mine from Glencore by approving a R659m prepayment to the company.
Leaked Gupta e-mails show that Gupta-owned Sahara Computers paid for Koko’s accommodation at the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai last year. Koko was chauffeur-driven around Dubai during his one-day visit.
Koko’s trip took place a month after Tegeta Exploration & Resources took over operations at the Optimum coal mine.
Please login or register to comment.