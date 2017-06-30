National

DA seeks justice for Suna Venter and SABC Eight

30 June 2017 - 13:29 Linda Ensor
Foeta Krige, Thandeka Gqubule and the late Suna Venter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The DA wants to know what progress has been made in the investigation of attacks against the SABC Eight.

Suna Venter, one of the eight SABC journalists who received the Nat Nakasa Award for bravery in 2016 after they challenged the SABC’s illegal editorial policies and undue influence in the newsroom, was found dead in her flat on Thursday.

The DA wants Parliament to summon Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to update members of the communications portfolio committee on the progress made with the police investigations of the attacks against the SABC Eight.

"It has been almost a year since the SABC Eight reported death threats, assaults, house break-ins, and many other sinister intimidation tactics following their legal action against the subverting of press freedom at the SABC by Hlaudi Motsoeneng and his acolytes mid last year," DA communications spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme said Friday.

"It is outrageous that to date, not a single person has been arrested, or held accountable for these attacks.

"The untimely and tragic death of Radio Sonder Grense senior producer Suna Venter from ‘broken heart syndrome’ — believed to be caused by trauma and prolonged periods of unnatural stress — demands that justice be served.

"Those responsible for the utter terror she was subjected to over the past year must be held accountable and brought to book," Van Damme said.

"It cannot be that a young woman is abducted, tied to a tree and the grass around her set alight; shot in the face, and repeatedly terrorised, and no one is held accountable.

"Justice must be served for Suna and the rest of the SABC Eight."

Van Damme said Mbalula needed to inform the nation about whether former SABC chief operating officer Motsoeneng, former SABC CEO James Aguma and former communications minister Faith Muthambi were ever questioned about the attacks and threats.

