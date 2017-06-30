Cape Town still waiting for formal complaint about Masiphumelele

The City of Cape Town says it has had no formal notification of the complaint the Masiphumelele community made to the public protector.

The community of Masiphumelele has taken mayor Patricia de Lille to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane over complaints regarding service delivery.

The public protector issued a subpoena to De Lille and Western Cape premier Helen Zille, citing allegations of maladministration and inadequate service delivery. However, the city says it has not received a formal complaint and therefore has not responded to the allegations. Mkhwebane visited to De Lille last week to discuss the Masiphumelele complaints.

The city recently managed to get a court order preventing anyone from building structures on two plots of land in the Masiphumelele area. Water infrastructure in the area is also either aging or defunct.

Spokeswoman Cleopatra Mosana said the public protector had issued a subpoena to the mayor in terms of Section 7(4) and (5) of the Public Protector Act 1994. "The public protector is investigating allegations of maladministration, undue delay and improper prejudice as a result of inadequate provision of basic services by the City of Cape Town after receiving a complaint from a member of the community of Masiphumelele informal settlement in the Western Cape," said Mosana.

She said a subpoena was served to the mayor and the premier because she was hoping to do an "inspection in loco" with the public representatives of the city and the province, but Zille could not make the visit. "However, the premier has indicated [its office] will co-operate with the office of the public protector by making [itself] available for an engagement to discuss the issues relating to the complaint and the investigations thereof."

De Lille spokeswoman Zara Nicholson told Business Day, however, that the city had not responded because Cape Town has yet to receive the formal complaint. "We wrote to the public protector asking that she submit the complaint [and give us] adequate time to respond … Last week the mayor received a subpoena via e-mail regarding the public protector’s visit to Masiphumelele. According to the law, a subpoena must be served to someone in person. This did not happen," said Nicholson.

She added that the City of Cape Town was willing to co-operate with the public protector but "wants to follow proper procedure in order to protect the integrity of the office of the public protector, as well as the work we do as the city".