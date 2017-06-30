BUSINESS DAY TV: SA, hailed as a leader in the renewable energy space, has lost that accolade

BUSINESS DAY TV: We’re digging a little deeper into SA’s renewable energy sector, so are we any closer to finding a solution to reassuring participants in the meantime, or are we turning away investment?

Joining me to discuss this is energy analyst Chris Yelland. He is also the MD of EE Publishers. And joining us on the line shortly from Cape Town is Brenda Martin, chairperson at SA Renewable Energy Council (SAREC).

Chris, in Februarym President Jacob Zuma said, the renewable power contracts would be signed. What’s happened?

CHRIS YELLAND: President Zuma has said a lot of things that haven’t happened. For several years for example, he said that the Independent System and Market Operator Bill would be passed as a matter of urgency to create level playing fields with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Eskom, and that was an important part of the normalisation of the energy sector. He repeated that in several state of the nation addresses over the years. It has never happened, it has been buried.

So we have the situation where IPPs do not operate on level playing fields. They compete with Eskom and Eskom gives preference to its own plant, its own projects, and prejudices the interests of IPPs including renewable energy IPPs, and lo and behold, of course, they have not signed these agreements with IPPs. Eskom has not signed them. Eskom seems to be in a position where it can set government policy on its own, and it’s because the playing fields are not level.

So, yes, as of now these so-called power purchase agreements have not been signed with renewable energy IPPs and its unlikely that anything is going to happen, at least before the new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for electricity is promulgated, which is scheduled for something like the end of March 2018, and we’ll see what happens after that.

BDTV: We’ve got Brenda on the line now. Brenda, what do you see as the major bottleneck to signing those contracts with the IPPs, because it looks like government passes the ball to Eskom, Eskom blames government for the bottleneck. Where do you see the obstacles here?

BRENDA MARTIN: At the moment, the greatest obstacle seems to be political clarity and direction in terms of policy. Although the stated policy is supportive of renewable energy, that doesn’t appear to be evident in any of the decisions that are taken.

BDTV: So do you agree with Chris that we’re unlikely to see anything to come to the fore until that IRP is presented next year?

BM: If that were the case, we would see South African companies and especially South African companies that are employing South African employees really feeling the pain of that.

BDTV: Chris, what damage is being done to investment in the sector in the meantime, because all of the successful bidders from round four and round 4.5 have invested money in their businesses, but they’ve also put money forward to Eskom to actually get connected to the grid when they eventually do start producing. So are they in danger of going under in the meantime?

CY: Obviously, the existing contracts that have been signed are not being reneged upon. It’s a question of the new projects. The IPPs have put in significant time and effort in identifying sites in doing environmental impact studies, and preparing themselves for these contracts, and they have been selected as bidders. But the projects are not being taken through to financial closure because Eskom is digging its heels in about power purchase agreements, and that is something that is required in order to achieve financial closure.

There’s the other aspect to investment and that is supplier companies. Factories that are setting up to, for example, make solar PV panels to make various components for the wind turbines, and whether they’re structures, whether they’re the blades. And there have been instances where people have committed to build factories, people who have actually built factories, have now walked away because you cannot have a factory standing idle for a year, for 18 months. At some point, they will just walk away and this uncertainty is devastating to the confidence that the renewable industry has developed well over several years, but has now reached this stumbling block which is damaging investor confidence and players that are on the ground.

BDTV: Brenda, SA was hailed as a leader in the renewable energy space, with its Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme, and the first few rounds appeared to go very well. Have we lost that accolade now?

BM: We can probably be certain about that. Chris refers to investor confidence for the future, I’m seeing the very immediate effects. Companies are trying their best to sustain contracts, but the fact of the matter is the bid windows up to the rounds before closure now. They are reaching the end of the order book, so we have two wind turbines, two wind-tower manufacturing companies that are needing to consider what to do in terms of the staff that they’ve employed. Black-owned companies, South African companies, this is no longer a future scenario, this is a "now".

BDTV: And Chris, as we heard in the insert, cash flow problems for many of those investors?

CY: Yes, certainly, but this is mainly impacting on the so-called renewable energy IPP programme, which we call utility-scale generation, renewable-energy generation and, of course, this really applies to wind power and to concentrating solar power, which really only finds application at the utility scale. Solar PV, photovoltaic systems, find application both in utility scale as well as in what’s known as rooftop installations, which are done at domestic, commercial and industrial levels. And not necessarily rooftop but also installations on the ground, but they are installed in parallel with a grid connection in order to reduce one’s energy consumption from the grid to the bare minimum. Very attractive for businesses that operate in the daylight hours and that don’t operate at night.

There are significant opportunities to reduce their electricity bills by using as much power from renewable sources during the day. Now this industry is going to happen with or without Eskom, with or without government. It is already happening, simply based on economic grounds.

BM: I don’t agree.

BDTV: Why don’t you agree?

BM: Because within the system we’re working with, the utility scale power has enabled all of the competitive price drafts that we’ve been able to see. We won’t see the similar scale of decline without a utility programme. So it’s important that we recognise that we’re talking about a power system. These things are always connected. We’ve got opportunities around electricity mobility, all of these opportunities that are available to us if we pursue a green economy, we are likely to achieve them at a slower rate if we focus on small scale and forego or say, "okay we give up on the utility scale".

BDTV: Are you talking about customers going off the grid? But of course, you cannot sell that power so you yourself can set up your own solar power, Chris, and go off the grid…

CY: There are people, and I would call them niche applications, that may go off-grid, but the majority of applications will retain a grid connection. I can foresee, in the next decade or two, something like 20GW of rooftop solar PV, or shall we say commercial, industrial, domestic rooftop solar PV as an option. I agree with Brenda, that wouldn’t it be nice to also have the utility scale. But the rooftop and the installation, the non-utility scales are a reality that is going to happen on an economic ground. And we should welcome that.

BM: For the wealthier, for parties who can afford it.

CY: Certainly. Business.

BDTV: Brenda, maybe going back to the bottleneck and the DA, of course, playing devil’s advocate says Eskom wants to maintain its monopoly on power generation. It needs to undermine renewables, so it can press ahead with nuclear. Do you think there is any truth in that?

BM: If I were a government of a developing economy, I would be thinking in terms of what is affordable, what allows for a larger, affordable access to the grid rather than what enables a market that allows for those who can afford it, to become energy independent. So I hope that the pursuit of nuclear power is not something that a developing economy government would be interested in. We really do need to consider what are we setting up — rural communities, young generations that are going to need to inherit a set of tariff increases. Those are the kinds of choices I would want to see this government considering, rather than creating a circumstance where the only players in the market can be those that can afford independent domestic or rooftop or commercial solutions that mean that they’re fine — but the rest of the populace, the bulk of the citizens in SA can’t actually afford that level of energy security.

BDTV: Maybe, just touching on affordability Chris, because proponents of nuclear have pointed out that it would be cheaper in the long run to have nuclear energy and from the insert we saw that solar prices are coming down, that it is becoming cheaper. What are your thoughts on affordability?

CY: Firstly, to say very clearly that I am not anti-nuclear as a technology and I’m not anti-nuclear on safety issues, and I’m not anti-nuclear on environmental issues. There are positive environmental effects. It’s all about the money and the question is the so-called levelised cost of electricity over the lifetime of a nuclear plant is very significantly higher than the alternative of baseload power from a combination of solar PV, wind and flexible generation such as gas, wind pump storage. So that blend, PV, wind, pump storage, battery storage, emerging new technology can deliver electricity reliably, continuously, dispatchable baseload power, at a lower cost than nuclear.

And at the end of the day, that is a big advantage, cost wise. But more than that, it delivers. This is a flexible way without having to commit to 100-year contracts, in a way that can be adapted as demand for electricity increases or decreases, based on the vagaries of the economic cycles, and the economy, if demand increases because they have short lead times and can be constructed quickly. You can meet changing needs in a flexible way, and that combination of cost-effectiveness plus flexibility makes it, for me, the obvious choice.

BDTV: Let’s hope its level heads that come up with the IRP.