Apartheid oil stash remains untouched as retrieval project stalls

While a company borrowed crude from the Strategic Fuel Fund’s Saldanha storage facility on the west coast, the rotation of the oil stocks was "irregular" because proper procedures were not followed, the Central Energy Fund said in its 2016 annual report, which outlined details of the deal but did not identify the contractor. It disclosed that the oil was valued at R198.9m on the agreed replenishment date and the contractual deadline to replace it was missed. The person who said the project had not started asked not to be named because the information was not public.

Enviroshore confirmed that it had been contracted to do work by the Strategic Fuel Fund, but denied there was anything amiss.

"Enviroshore’s contract for the recovery of sludge and the pumping of water from the Ogies storage facility, as well as a subsequent related contract for the recovery of 300,000 barrels of sludge from the Saldanha storage facility, were entered into pursuant to the issuing and awarding of a fully compliant public tender," Vuyo Mkhize, a public affairs consultant to the company, said in an e-mailed response to questions. "Performance on these contracts is continuing to the satisfaction of both parties."

Founded in 2006 and based in Durban, Enviroshore trades in petroleum products and offers sludge recovery and storage-tank cleaning services, according to its website. The company declined to respond to questions about how much oil had been retrieved or its loan from the Strategic Fuel Fund.

The Strategic Fuel Fund came under fire in 2016 after it emerged that it had sold 10-million barrels of crude stocks for $280m in 2015, when prices were at an eight-year low. While Tina Joemat-Pettersson, the former energy minister, said the sale was a stock rotation, her successor Mmamoloko Kubayi identified "glaring governance problems" with the deal and said it would be investigated.

"The issue of Enviroshore is a subject of a broader investigation undertaken at SFF," the Central Energy Fund said in an e-mailed response to questions. "We will not be making announcements on this matter until internal process are finalised."

Enviroshore was unaware of any investigation, and the need for one "simply does not arise", Mkhize said. "Enviroshore is awaiting the SFF’s official response to its request for an explanation for the statements you are attributing to the Central Energy Fund," he said.

