Apartheid oil stash remains untouched as retrieval project stalls
Three years after the contract was signed, the company that was to recover the crude from a mine in Mpumalanga has yet to implement the project
A South African company that borrowed $15.4m worth of oil sludge from the government to help fund the recovery of crude stored in a mine during apartheid has yet to implement the project more than three years after the contract was signed, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The project emanated from a request for proposals issued in 2013 by the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) to recover and reprocess sludge, a lower-value product that accumulates when oil is stored. One of the respondents was Enviroshore Trade and Logistics, which said it believed there could be as many as 5-million barrels of crude in the Ogies coal mine in the eastern Mpumalanga province. It offered to retrieve it on condition it be loaned 300,000 barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserves. Under the agreement it would keep 70% of any fuel recovered.
International sanctions hindered SA from buying oil during apartheid and the Strategic Fuel Fund was tasked with ensuring SA had sufficient fuel supplies. The entity continued to manage SA’s strategic fuel stocks and storage facilities after apartheid ended. The government aims to have 60 days of reserves, according to the Central Energy Fund (CEF), which oversees the Strategic Fuel Fund.
While a company borrowed crude from the Strategic Fuel Fund’s Saldanha storage facility on the west coast, the rotation of the oil stocks was "irregular" because proper procedures were not followed, the Central Energy Fund said in its 2016 annual report, which outlined details of the deal but did not identify the contractor. It disclosed that the oil was valued at R198.9m on the agreed replenishment date and the contractual deadline to replace it was missed. The person who said the project had not started asked not to be named because the information was not public.
Enviroshore confirmed that it had been contracted to do work by the Strategic Fuel Fund, but denied there was anything amiss.
"Enviroshore’s contract for the recovery of sludge and the pumping of water from the Ogies storage facility, as well as a subsequent related contract for the recovery of 300,000 barrels of sludge from the Saldanha storage facility, were entered into pursuant to the issuing and awarding of a fully compliant public tender," Vuyo Mkhize, a public affairs consultant to the company, said in an e-mailed response to questions. "Performance on these contracts is continuing to the satisfaction of both parties."
Founded in 2006 and based in Durban, Enviroshore trades in petroleum products and offers sludge recovery and storage-tank cleaning services, according to its website. The company declined to respond to questions about how much oil had been retrieved or its loan from the Strategic Fuel Fund.
The Strategic Fuel Fund came under fire in 2016 after it emerged that it had sold 10-million barrels of crude stocks for $280m in 2015, when prices were at an eight-year low. While Tina Joemat-Pettersson, the former energy minister, said the sale was a stock rotation, her successor Mmamoloko Kubayi identified "glaring governance problems" with the deal and said it would be investigated.
"The issue of Enviroshore is a subject of a broader investigation undertaken at SFF," the Central Energy Fund said in an e-mailed response to questions. "We will not be making announcements on this matter until internal process are finalised."
Enviroshore was unaware of any investigation, and the need for one "simply does not arise", Mkhize said. "Enviroshore is awaiting the SFF’s official response to its request for an explanation for the statements you are attributing to the Central Energy Fund," he said.
Bloomberg
