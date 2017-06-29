How Makhura plans to fight corruption in Gauteng

Makhura made this announcement in his speech when he tabled the budget for premier’s office on Wednesday.

He said his office was the driver of good governance in the province. Over the next 22 months, his government would focus on six priority areas: economy and infrastructure investment; education and youth development; health; fighting crime; human megasettlements; and public transport.

"We have set very clear targets and tight time frames and delivery systems for all departments which become delivery agreements for MECs [members of the executive council] and performance agreements for HODs [heads of department]." The premier said he would release these delivery agreements to the public in July so residents could hold the Gauteng government accountable.

The province would focus on building an accountable, responsive government which managed public finances prudently, creating a corruption-free province.

It would work with the private sector and other social partners to improve the performance of major sectors with regard to employment, empowerment and exports, he said.

According to Makhura, the Quarterly Labour Force Survey released in May showed that the Gauteng economy had created 81,000 jobs during the first quarter of 2017.

"More interestingly is the fact that year on year, our economy created 290,000 jobs between May 2016 and May 2017.

"This tells the story that intensive work we are doing with industry leaders is bearing fruits," Makhura said.

Gauteng would also look at making politics more constructive and transformative and have greater impact, he said.