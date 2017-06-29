Health department set to extend AIDS drug tender

"It will be significant for patients and save us money," he said.

The drug has already been introduced in Kenya, a first in Africa where more than 25-million have the disease, the non-governmental organisation Unitaid, which works to reduce the costs of medicines treating AIDS, tuberculosis or malaria, said on Wednesday. "[Dolutegravir] has two advantages: on the one hand, it is very good from a pharmaceutical point of view. On the other hand, it is much cheaper," said Unitaid’s Robert Matiru, who describes the drug as "the most effective HIV treatment currently on the market."

SA has the largest HIV treatment programme in the world, which currently reaches about 3.5-million patients. More than 75% of the costs of the programme are borne by the government, in stark contrast to many other high-burden countries which depend more heavily on donor support.

Cutting the price of treatment is vital if the government is to achieve its goal of expanding access to treatment to everyone who needs it, and ensuring patients begin treatment as soon as they are diagnosed.

GlaxoSmithKline is presently the sole supplier of dolutegravir in SA, and its two products Tivicay and Trelavue are only available in the private sector. Tivicay contains dolutegravir alone and will cost a patient more than R850 a month, while Trelavue contains dolutegravir, lamivudine and abacavir, and carries a price tag of more than R1,000 a month.

In Kenya, the drug will initially be provided free to 27,000 people living with HIV who are intolerant to the side effects of the current best drug used in that country. It will also be rolled out in Nigeria and Uganda.

Although several generic drug manufacturers in SA have been awarded voluntary licences to manufacture cheaper versions of dolutegravir under an agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool, to date none have had their products approved by the MCC, several sources confirmed yesterday. Once awarded, the plan is to replace efavirenz with dolutegravir.

Most HIV patients on first-line therapy take efavirenz combined with tenofovir and emtricitabine. However, efavirenz is vulnerable to resistance, and can cause side effects. The plan is to replace efavirenz with dolutegravir.

If a cheaper alternative to tenofovir — tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) — is also included, the price of first line therapy would drop substantially, said Francois Venter, deputy director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute.

First-line therapy currently costs about $110 a patient a year. Switching to dolutegravir and TAF could immediately cut the price tag by about 20%, and halve the costs once volumes picked up, said Venter. "We might be able to treat everyone in 2020 at the same cost we are treating them now."

SA’s biggest generic drug manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare said the extension of the current AIDS drug tender would have no effect on the company. Aspen had a dolutegravir product, but it has yet to be approved by the MCC, said its head of strategic trade, Stavros Nicolaou.

with AFP