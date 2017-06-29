Opposition parties in the ANC-run eThekwini Municipality have come out with guns blazing after the city bought four armoured Casspirs worth R20m for use against violent public protests and land invasions.

But the city has returned fire‚ justifying the purchase and saying it had no obligation to report it, but did so for the sake of transparency.

Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer said the vehicles would be used by the metro police’s crowd management unit during volatile protests.

"These vehicles have been ordered for a good reason to assist metro police in carrying out their duties‚" she said.

It was revealed during an executive committee meeting on Tuesday that eThekwini was in the process of buying the vehicles from Denel at a cost of R19.9m.

The committee heard that the vehicles would help the metro police carry out crowd management duties and ensure their safety in situations where rocks or petrol bombs were thrown. They would also be of use in dealing with land invasions.

"The awarding of the contract was contained in the monthly report on awards made by the city for the month of May 2017‚ which was tabled at the executive committee meeting on 27 June.

The procurement of the specialised vehicles is being made through Section 57 of the Supply Chain Management Policy together with Section 110 (2) of the Municipal Finance Management Act‚" municipal spokeswoman Tozi Mthethwa said.

Deputy city manager for finance Krish Kumar said the city was still in the process of acquiring the vehicles.

The Inkatha Freedom Party questioned why the city was prepared to spend almost R20m to purchase Casspirs instead of finding out why people were embarking on protests and addressing their needs.

"This municipality is adopting a military-style approach to a civilian issue by purchasing Casspirs instead of using that money to provide basic services to our people," said IFP exco member Mduduzi Nkosi.

"Those who are protesting do so out of frustration regarding the failed promises of the municipality," he said.

"These vehicles conjure up images of the hateful apartheid days when Casspirs were used against our people."

The DA expressed shock at the city’s "secret move" to spend R20m on the vehicles instead of hiring more staff.

Exco member Heinz de Boer said the purchase came amid a deepening crisis in the metro police that included staff shortages‚ a lack of patrol vehicles and serious political divisions.

"The unprecedented purchase also comes in the wake of scandals involving the lack of firearms‚ decent uniforms and bungling in the procurement of horse and dog food and bullet-proof vests‚" he said.

Echoing Nkosi’s sentiments‚ he said his party was extremely concerned about the supposed reasons for a fleet of armoured vehicles better suited for war-time operations and synonymous with the suppression of pro-democracy supporters during the former regime.

He demanded that Mayor Zandile Gumede and city manager Sipho Nzuza explain why the purchase had been made.

"It smacks of wasteful expenditure and raises questions over whom this ANC-led city is going to war with. Perhaps its own citizens?" said De Boer.