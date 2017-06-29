DA demands SAA’s Myeni be removed from office after her tribunal bid fails

Dudu Myeni must be removed from office, the DA said on Thursday, after the Companies Tribunal dismissed the South African Airways (SAA) chairwoman’s application to have a compliance certificate against her overturned.

DA MP Alf Lees said the tribunal’s decision reinforced the need for her to go. Lees was speaking after the tribunal dismissed Myeni’s application, saying it had no power to review a compliance certificate.

Myeni had acted in accordance with the compliance notice, but said it was done under protest. Her only option is to now approach the courts.

"There are overwhelming and perfectly valid reasons why Ms Myeni should immediately be removed from the SAA board on which she sits, not only as a director but as the chair of the board," Lees said.