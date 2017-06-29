DA demands SAA’s Myeni be removed from office after her tribunal bid fails
Dudu Myeni must be removed from office, the DA said on Thursday, after the Companies Tribunal dismissed the South African Airways (SAA) chairwoman’s application to have a compliance certificate against her overturned.
DA MP Alf Lees said the tribunal’s decision reinforced the need for her to go. Lees was speaking after the tribunal dismissed Myeni’s application, saying it had no power to review a compliance certificate.
Myeni had acted in accordance with the compliance notice, but said it was done under protest. Her only option is to now approach the courts.
"There are overwhelming and perfectly valid reasons why Ms Myeni should immediately be removed from the SAA board on which she sits, not only as a director but as the chair of the board," Lees said.
Myeni did not respond to requests for comment. She also faces a court application by the Organisation for the Undoing of Tax Abuse (Outa) to have her declared a delinquent director.
The compliance notice was issued when Myeni was accused of misrepresenting an SAA board decision about the purchase of 10 aircraft from Airbus in 2013. She told Malusi Gigaba, the public enterprises minister at the time, that the SAA board had resolved to lease two aircraft, but the board resolution stated that 10 aircraft would be leased. On being confronted by the board, Myeni wrote to Gigaba, saying SAA had planned to purchase 10 aircraft.
She was asked to explain herself by the Companies And Intellectual Property Commission in November 2016 and was issued with a compliance notice. In January 2017, she complied with the notice and was issued a compliance certificate.
