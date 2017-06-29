BUSINESS DAY TV: This is the start of a journey to undo damage done to SA

Outa chairperson Wayne Duvenage tells us how the civil-society organisation plans to use evidence it has gathered on President Jacob Zuma and state capture to push for his removal

BUSINESS DAY TV: The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has revealed its plan for combatting state capture in a dossier entitled "No room to hide: a president caught in the act". The group believes that it sets out a compelling case that shows there is no doubt about the truth of the claims of state capture.

For more, we’re joined in the line by Outa chairperson, Wayne Duvenage. Wayne, there have been a number of reports starting with the public protector’s report on state capture. We’ve had a report by the South African Council of Churches and also by a group of academics from the country’s universities. What makes your dossier different and more compelling for President Jacob Zuma?

WAYNE DUVENAGE: Our document is one that has been written in the context of preparing for court. It is one that presents all the proof and the evidence of state capture in, as I said, a document that can go to court. Very different to other reports, maybe not so much to the public protector’s report which was also an excellent one. But what we found in all the previous votes of no confidence is that the MPs were pretty much deflecting the issues and the matters that were being publicised a lot at the time, on the basis that this could be hearsay or they are media releases, or politically motivated reports from a public protector.

We believe that was all sufficient evidence but what it needed to happen was to be put into a context and a format that was compelling enough. And that’s what we’ve done here. So it’s not that it’s all new, it’s the way its presented with all the proof and facts that can be heard in court, if need be.

BDTV: In fact, though you’re not putting it before a court, you’re taking it to … in fact you were supposed to present it today to the National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete. Why not take it to court? Why take it to Baleka Mbete rather?

WD: Because the courts have said on ample occasions, and because our senior counsel advised us, that one shouldn’t turn in haste to the courts. What you need to do, and especially to the Constitutional Court on a constitutional matter of this nature, is to demonstrate that you’ve exhausted all avenues because then it does put a lot more wind into your sails to show that you have taken the time, the painstaking time, to present to the parliamentarians why they need to vote in the manner that they do, giving them the evidence to do so.

And if indeed it does work that way, then we don’t need to go to court. So we need to demonstrate that we’ve gone down that route, that we’ve also presented this to the NEC (national executive committee) at the ANC, who also have opportunities to remove the President. And failing all those avenues, then it makes our case a lot stronger in court.

BDTV: Do you think the evidence will be compelling enough to convince ANC MPs to break the party line and vote with their conscience? Because we had the NEC meeting while the Gupta e-mails were being leaked and that didn’t push then to get rid of President Jacob Zuma.

WD: Yes, absolutely. We do believe that if one applies one’s mind to what is presented here, there is no doubt that one can’t — unless you’re really ignoring your conscience to vote against him. Now let’s have a look at what’s happened in the past. We saw the first time at the NEC, six people standing up against the President. At the last call, 18 people within the ANC standing up against the President. The pendulum is swinging against the President fast, and we believe yes, that this document is compelling enough to have that impact in the next vote of no confidence.

BDTV: Does this stop at Zuma though because there are many counterparties who are also alleged to be corrupt. Do you want them to be removed, to be prosecuted potentially?