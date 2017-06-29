BUSINESS DAY TV: This is the start of a journey to undo damage done to SA
Outa chairperson Wayne Duvenage tells us how the civil-society organisation plans to use evidence it has gathered on President Jacob Zuma and state capture to push for his removal
BUSINESS DAY TV: The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has revealed its plan for combatting state capture in a dossier entitled "No room to hide: a president caught in the act". The group believes that it sets out a compelling case that shows there is no doubt about the truth of the claims of state capture.
For more, we’re joined in the line by Outa chairperson, Wayne Duvenage. Wayne, there have been a number of reports starting with the public protector’s report on state capture. We’ve had a report by the South African Council of Churches and also by a group of academics from the country’s universities. What makes your dossier different and more compelling for President Jacob Zuma?
WAYNE DUVENAGE: Our document is one that has been written in the context of preparing for court. It is one that presents all the proof and the evidence of state capture in, as I said, a document that can go to court. Very different to other reports, maybe not so much to the public protector’s report which was also an excellent one. But what we found in all the previous votes of no confidence is that the MPs were pretty much deflecting the issues and the matters that were being publicised a lot at the time, on the basis that this could be hearsay or they are media releases, or politically motivated reports from a public protector.
We believe that was all sufficient evidence but what it needed to happen was to be put into a context and a format that was compelling enough. And that’s what we’ve done here. So it’s not that it’s all new, it’s the way its presented with all the proof and facts that can be heard in court, if need be.
BDTV: In fact, though you’re not putting it before a court, you’re taking it to … in fact you were supposed to present it today to the National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete. Why not take it to court? Why take it to Baleka Mbete rather?
WD: Because the courts have said on ample occasions, and because our senior counsel advised us, that one shouldn’t turn in haste to the courts. What you need to do, and especially to the Constitutional Court on a constitutional matter of this nature, is to demonstrate that you’ve exhausted all avenues because then it does put a lot more wind into your sails to show that you have taken the time, the painstaking time, to present to the parliamentarians why they need to vote in the manner that they do, giving them the evidence to do so.
And if indeed it does work that way, then we don’t need to go to court. So we need to demonstrate that we’ve gone down that route, that we’ve also presented this to the NEC (national executive committee) at the ANC, who also have opportunities to remove the President. And failing all those avenues, then it makes our case a lot stronger in court.
BDTV: Do you think the evidence will be compelling enough to convince ANC MPs to break the party line and vote with their conscience? Because we had the NEC meeting while the Gupta e-mails were being leaked and that didn’t push then to get rid of President Jacob Zuma.
WD: Yes, absolutely. We do believe that if one applies one’s mind to what is presented here, there is no doubt that one can’t — unless you’re really ignoring your conscience to vote against him. Now let’s have a look at what’s happened in the past. We saw the first time at the NEC, six people standing up against the President. At the last call, 18 people within the ANC standing up against the President. The pendulum is swinging against the President fast, and we believe yes, that this document is compelling enough to have that impact in the next vote of no confidence.
BDTV: Does this stop at Zuma though because there are many counterparties who are also alleged to be corrupt. Do you want them to be removed, to be prosecuted potentially?
WD: Absolutely, so we don’t just stop here. We will be building and compiling criminal charges against a number of people and institutions that are involved in the corruption that is uncovered through the reports. So yes, it’s not just about the President, and one must understand that just by removing the President doesn’t solve all our problems. It’s the start of a journey that we need to do to undo the damage that has been done, the capture of state-owned entities and so forth, there is a lot of work to be done to ensure that corruption is dealt with meaningfully in this country, going forward.
BDTV: With the amount of evidence out there, are you surprised that the prosecuting authorities haven’t done anything about it?
WD: We’re very surprised in one sense and we’re not in another. It’s part of the state capture process, this has been a very well-planned and orchestrated action by the President and all of them around him to ensure that the oversight bodies and the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks have been stymied and been captured so as not to chase the President.
But in delivering this document to them we’ve done a lot of work for them. It’s pretty much a clear case. If the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority were left to do their work without fear or favour, we know one thing, that the President wouldn’t be in his position right now.
BDTV: Do you think any of the state-owned enterprises that have been implicated in state capture are starting to move in the right direction, for example we have a new acting CEO at Eskom and it’s an acting CEO that hasn’t been named in any of the state capture implications. We also have four new directors on the Eskom board. Are you starting to get any confidence that things are turning around at our parastatals?
WD: You know, when we look back at the history, we see every time that there’s a change and we hope that things are going to turn around and they don’t, so the jury is out. If the individual who has been put into a position now, I forget his name, is going to go and do something he can do it very fast. For instance, right now, if the acting CEO or new CEO of Eskom got hold of Outa, we would give him compelling evidence to go and arrest a lot of people inside Eskom. We’ve got evidence of corruption, deep corruption. But the corruption that is linked here is linked to the President as well. And to people connected to him.
And the sad thing is that we have met with senior people in Eskom and said we have the work done for you, just come and fetch it, come and engage with us and we’ll show you what you have to do. And they don’t do it, so we hope that this is the start. We believe yes, the changes at Sanral with Skhumbuzo Macozoma, the new CEO, a lot more listening is taking place. What we need to get into the minds of SOEs is that their critics are not their enemies. We do the work we do because we’re passionate about this country and we don’t want our SOEs to sink, and sadly, they’re sinking under their own accord.
BDTV: And of course, some confidence in the market that the acting CEO of Eskom, Johnny Dladla, will help steer it in the right direction. Wayne, you were supposed to give this dossier to Baleka Mbete today. Did you hand it over to her, have you started to distribute it to members of parliament?
WD: Yes, we handed it over to her acting assistant and so the process goes forward from there. We’ve asked in a letter to her that this is tabled as a discussion document. We will be sending the same document to the chief whips of all the political parties tomorrow, and then personally to every single individual MP as well and let’s see how the process unfolds from there. It is a very compelling document and we urge the public to read it. When you read it, you will see what we’ve done and how it’s been written. Its mind-blowing stuff, we believe.
BDTV: Let’s hope that the MPs take the time to read it…
Please login or register to comment.