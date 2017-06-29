Brian Molefe in the Labour Court to hear his counsel plead his dismissal case

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was in the Labour Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning to hear his lawyers argue that his dismissal from Eskom on June 2 was unlawful.

Molefe was dismissed in June following his brief return to Eskom in May after serving as an ANC MP from February.

Molefe left Eskom in December 2016 following adverse findings made against him by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her State of Capture report in October 2016.

Molefe said at the time that he was leaving the power utility to clear his name of the allegations levelled against him.

Molefe returned to Eskom in May after reports emerged that he was due to receive a pension of about R30m from Eskom.