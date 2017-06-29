Baleka Mbete is ignoring her speaker duties, DA’s John Steenhuisen says
South Africans have been treated to a deafening silence by Mbete regarding the no-confidence vote on Jacob Zuma, Steenhuisen says
The DA is seeking an urgent meeting with National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to discuss a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.
John Steenhuisen‚ chief whip of the DA in Parliament‚ said he had written to Mbete a week ago to request that the motion be scheduled as soon as possible.
“South Africans have‚ however‚ been treated to a deafening silence by Mbete, save for a statement by Parliament noting that the speaker ‘will … ensure the judgment is given effect’‚” Steenhuisen said in a statement.
He said Parliament’s third term was scheduled to start on July 31, and the motion “can and should take place on the very next day”.
“It appears that Mbete is prioritising the ANC policy conference‚ and her role as ANC chairperson‚ instead of her Constitutional role as speaker of the National Assembly‚ for which she is paid R2,716,798 per annum‚” Steenhuisen said.
“NA (National Assembly) Rule 129 is clear that the speaker alone has the responsibility to schedule the motion, and in doing so she must accord it urgent priority. She cannot drag her feet on this any longer.
“Mbete must now prioritise her role as speaker and act in the interest of the country by scheduling the DA’s motion of no confidence without delay,” Steenhuisen said.
