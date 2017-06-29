The DA is seeking an urgent meeting with National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to discuss a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

John Steenhuisen‚ chief whip of the DA in Parliament‚ said he had written to Mbete a week ago to request that the motion be scheduled as soon as possible.

“South Africans have‚ however‚ been treated to a deafening silence by Mbete, save for a statement by Parliament noting that the speaker ‘will … ensure the judgment is given effect’‚” Steenhuisen said in a statement.