"In doing so‚ we believe all MPs will be sufficiently empowered with substantive information about President Zuma’s conduct to help them decide how to vote during the forthcoming vote of no confidence."

He said the case document‚ which had taken several months to compile‚ had been strengthened by the South African Council of Churches report of its Unburdening Panel‚ released on May 18, a report by a team of academics under the Public Affairs Research Institute titled, Betrayal of the Promise — How SA is being Captured, and by the Gupta e-mails.

"We recognise and thank the investigation teams at AmaBhungane‚ Scorpio and Times Media‚ who have trawled through the content of thousands of documents and e-mails obtained from a server within Sahara‚ a Gupta-owned company," Duvenage said.

Outa hopes to give every MP a copy of its dossier‚ and Duvenage said copies would also go to the ANC national executive committee‚ the Hawks‚ the police minister‚ the National Prosecuting Authority and the Public Protector.

"As the case document has also been prepared and compiled in a manner that makes it suitable for presentation in a court of law‚ Outa will contemplate turning to the Constitutional Court when convinced that it would meaningful to do so‚" he said.

"Removing President Zuma from power is the primary step that needs to be taken before SA can start the journey of redressing the devastating effect that his conduct and the situation of state capture has had in our country.

"We believe that others implicated in the report should also be removed from office and prosecuted; we are handing this document to law enforcement for this purpose," Duvenage said.