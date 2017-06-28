State detectives ‘not meant for’ SABC staff woes

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) should not be bogged down by investigating promotions, appointments and salary increases at the SABC, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo told MPs on Tuesday.

The proposed investigation could result in a big bill for the SABC, which was already in a financial crisis, she told Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts.

Some aspects of the probe, which was recommended by the ad hoc committee investigating the SABC, could rather be done internally, Dlodlo said.

The wrongdoings that are being investigated date back to 2012. The SABC has recorded staggering losses in recent years and forecast a R1.1bn loss for the 2016-17 financial year.

The committee met the SABC and SIU in Johannesburg on Tuesday to discuss the unit’s proposed investigation into the public broadcaster. Dlodlo, who attended the meeting, did however agree the SIU should investigate large bonuses that were given to some executives.