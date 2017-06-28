The rate at which police officers are being murdered has fallen significantly over the past 20 years‚ according to the latest SA Survey‚ published by the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

Viewed by decade (1995-2004 and 2005-2014)‚ more than double the number of police officers were murdered in the first decade after apartheid than between 2005 and 2014‚ the IRR said.

The survey found that between 1994 and 2004‚ 1‚970 police officers were killed. This decreased by 52%‚ to 945‚ between 2005 and 2014. It also found that the rate of police murders fell 80% from 252 per 100‚000 in 1994‚ to 51 in 2014.

IRR crime analyst Kerwin Lebone said: "The police’s primary role in the pre-1994 era was regarded as that of defending the government of the day and police were thus a legitimate target for political attacks." He added that it was a concern that such a significant proportion (46%) were killed while attending to a complaint.

Despite the huge drop in police murders‚ SA remains a relatively dangerous country in which to conduct police work.

Lebone cited the comparative incidence of police murders in countries that kept records, such as the UK (less than four murders per year)‚ Germany (six per year)‚ and France (five per year). Even the US reported only 50 police murders per year — a modest figure in contrast‚ particularly given that the population of the US far exceeds SA’s.

The IRR surmises that police murders fell because: overall levels of murder fell; private security took over the first responder role in many areas‚ and communities increasingly came to catch their own criminals and hand these over to the police.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) remains concerned at the number of its officers killed. In March‚ the SAPS stated that in the 2016-17 financial year‚ 57 police officers lost their lives. Thirty-one of them were killed while on duty.