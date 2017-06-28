Court gives blessing to religion in schools

The High Court in Johannesburg has ruled that religious practices can still be observed in public schools, but that school governing bodies need to go back to the drawing board to define parameters.

This comes after the Organisasie vir Godsdienste-Onderrig en Demokrasie (Ogod), represented by Section 27, sought a court order declaring six public schools in Gauteng and the Western Cape to be in violation of the Constitution and the national policy on religion and education.

The complainants claimed the Christian ethos of the identified schools was unconstitutional.

The founder and chairperson of Ogod, Hans Pietersen, has said the case is intended to protect the rights of minorities and to advocate for children to undergo thoughtful religious education rather than religious indoctrination.

The schools implicated in the matter included Randhart Primary School in Alberton, Baanbreker Primary School in Boksburg, Garsfontein Primary School in Pretoria, Linden High School in Johannesburg, and Oudtshoorn High School and Langenhoven Gymnasium in Oudtshoorn.

In his ruling, Judge Willem van der Linde made reference to Section 15 of the Constitution, which deals with freedom of religion, belief and opinion.

He ruled that religious practices could be conducted at state or state-aided institutions, provided that such acts followed rules made by the appropriate public authorities and were conducted on an equitable and voluntary basis.

"Religious policy must be determined by the school governing body, subject to the Constitution, the Schools Act and the Gauteng Act, but importantly in consultation with the act," Van der Linde said.

African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe said the judgment gave parents the opportunity to get involved in their children’s education.

"Parents must have a say in what goes on with children in the schools, and when they are part of the school governing body, they can determine what values need to guide schools," Meshoe said.

He maintained that the main point was that other religious groups were not denied their rights.

Labour union Solidarity, which was involved as a friend of the court, said it was critical that their members in Christian schools could go on teaching with the Christian values that they were comfortable with.

"The judgment said the status quo could go on, so the teachers can go on," said an official of the union.

He also said they would go through the ruling with their legal team to determine whether there were aspects that they could appeal.