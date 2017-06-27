Crime affecting farming communities will come under the spotlight at the first ever International Rural Crime Conference‚ to be hosted in Centurion, SA on September 27.

The event is being organised by the University of SA’s School of Criminal Justice together with agriculture bodies, including AgriSA. It will see academics‚ police officials‚ private security officers‚ lawyers and trauma counselors gather to discuss how best to tackle the challenges of rural crime and its impact on the agriculture sector.

According to AgriSA‚ the conference will look at theft of agricultural commodities‚ challenges and shortcomings in the criminal justice system in rural areas, and the effect and influence of cross-border crime on the local agricultural sector.

"Given the premium placed on agricultural development and job creation in the sector‚ the safety and security situation in the rural environment is becoming more alarming and very delicately poised, despite efforts to address the situation by various role-players‚" said Kobus Visser of AgriSA.

He said the situation not only affected commercial farmers and farm workers, but also small-scale farmers "who may lose a whole herd of cattle in a single theft act‚ ruining the livelihood of that family. The seriousness of this crime and the violence committed against these communities‚ are of dire concern ... It is believed that through the discussions at the conference‚ solutions may be found to address the crime challenges in rural areas".

Dr Johan Burger‚ senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies‚ said such a conference is important. "We have crime conferences throughout the country‚ throughout the year. One of the biggest concerns in SA‚ arguably‚ is rural crime. Apart from the human lives and property affected as a result of these crimes‚ is the impact on employment and economy. Rural crimes survive because of rural economies.

Said Burger: "Rural crimes have, for some reason, become a politicised issue — which it should not be. Hopefully, with this type of conference‚ we will able to keep politics out of it and focus on the problem at hand — like why it is so violent and what the consequences of the crimes are."