Skills loss a threat to biggest refinery

Petrol and diesel make up 55% of the country's total liquid-fuel exports. SA is also the main supplier of all other liquid fuels to Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland.

According to Khuzwayo, the recruitment drives from abroad come in waves, but have recently become more severe. "We hardly lose staff to our local competitors, indicating that we are offering competitive employment package and career prospects."

Khuzwayo said the staff that were snatched by foreign companies were highly experienced, with at least 15 years on the job. Most of them were trained by Sapref. Among those being poached were senior operators, who had a minimum of five years’ training.

"Having the right people [and] skills is critical for safely and professionally running an oil refinery or any manufacturing outfit. We wish to run our refinery with local staff," Khuzwayo said. "In the absence of sufficient local skilled labour the shareholders may decide to halt operation."

Sasol spokesman Alex Anderson said its refinery in Sasolburg had not experienced similar levels of poaching, though it was a concern. To mitigate the risk, the company had implemented a strategic talent-management framework.

Chevron SA, which also runs an oil refinery in the Western Cape, said it had not experienced talent poaching by Middle Eastern Companies.

"As with any organisation, employees choose to exit for a variety of reasons. Therefore on a sporadic basis, a small number of our staff do get poached by companies in the Middle East and elsewhere the world."

Khuzwayo said the migration of skills from SA was too easy, too lucrative and uncontrolled. He called on the government to protect companies investing in the development of local skills.

“It is difficult to plan for and to mitigate when staff leave in droves to countries whose salaries South African companies cannot compete with.

“If we are continuously training for the Middle East, the investment in skills development of unemployed youth stops making financial sense.”

Department of Home Affairs spokesperson David Hlabane said the white paper on international migration, approved by Cabinet in March, noted challenges around the emigration of scarce skills.

The white paper says migration policy should require that foreign investors seeking permission to reside in the country undertake to train a certain number of people. It recommends the creation of special permits to attract foreigners of exceptional skills.

The fuel sector employs about 9,000 individuals and provides further employment to more than 600,000 people, according to the SAPIA’s 2016 economic impact report.