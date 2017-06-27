Rare show of unity brings together Cosatu and Business Leadership SA

In a rare show of unity, the country’s biggest labour federation, Cosatu, and Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) have called for urgent action against state capture and "other elements" threatening economic stability in SA.

The organisations decided at a two-day meeting they would work independently and jointly to combat state capture, promising further talks to spell out a programme of action.

Cosatu said work was already under way formally to apply for a section 77 protest notice at the National Economic Development and Labour Council, which needs to grant it permission to strike against corruption and state capture.

BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale said the steps agreed on required boldness and valiance on the part of those who sought meaningful change to the country’s downward trajectory that held little hope for the 9.3-million unemployed in SA.

"It needs integrity. If politicians say: ‘But we have not broken any law,’ the standard can’t just be the law just because you have not been convicted of any crime," he said.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali told Business Day on the sidelines of the Nehawu congress in Boksburg some of the issues business raised painted a gloomy picture.