Online petition votes yes for MPs to vote no in secret
An online petition calling on National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to allow a secret ballot on the latest motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma is gaining momentum.
The petition was started by Michael Baillie‚ a campaign manager at Avaaz‚ a website that has run a number of campaigns on politically contentious topics. By 5pm on Tuesday it had 33‚000 signatures‚ with a target of 50‚000.
"Mbete’s decision on whether to hold a secret ballot could change the course of South African history. Our democracy is at risk if MPs can’t hold the president accountable‚ but the courts have warned that an open vote could be a corrupt sham‚" said Baillie.
He said more than two-thirds of South Africans wanted Zuma to go and a secret vote was the only way to ensure members of Parliament could vote in the country’s interests without fear of retribution from Zuma and his allies.
"We’re planning to deliver this to the speaker’s office before Parliament goes into recess‚" said Baillie.
Mbete is yet to decide whether to allow a secret ballot after the Constitutional Court ruled last week it was within her powers to do so.
