An online petition calling on National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to allow a secret ballot on the latest motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma is gaining momentum.

The petition was started by Michael Baillie‚ a campaign manager at Avaaz‚ a website that has run a number of campaigns on politically contentious topics. By 5pm on Tuesday it had 33‚000 signatures‚ with a target of 50‚000.

"Mbete’s decision on whether to hold a secret ballot could change the course of South African history. Our democracy is at risk if MPs can’t hold the president accountable‚ but the courts have warned that an open vote could be a corrupt sham‚" said Baillie.