Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba faces a grilling in Parliament on Tuesday‚ where he has been summoned to explain favours allegedly granted to the Gupta family by government departments.

The portfolio committee on home affairs last week proposed that Gigaba appear before it to account for his decision to grant the Gupta family early citizenship.

DA MP Haniff Hoosen said Gigaba should also answer for the latest revelations about possible impropriety between the family and home affairs‚ which was Gigaba’s portfolio until March this year.