National

Malusi Gigaba faces awkward questions from MPs about the Guptas

27 June 2017 - 09:23 Staff Writer
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE SOWETAN/PETER MOGAKI
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE SOWETAN/PETER MOGAKI

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba faces a grilling in Parliament on Tuesday‚ where he has been summoned to explain favours allegedly granted to the Gupta family by government departments.

The portfolio committee on home affairs last week proposed that Gigaba appear before it to account for his decision to grant the Gupta family early citizenship.

DA MP Haniff Hoosen said Gigaba should also answer for the latest revelations about possible impropriety between the family and home affairs‚ which was Gigaba’s portfolio until March this year.

The Sunday Times reported two days ago that leaked documents had revealed that the Guptas had allegedly been spying on leading banking executives‚ their family members‚ a former Cabinet minister and a business rival.

The EFF subsequently accused state security and home affairs of monitoring party leader Julius Malema.

"The DA believes that revelations about Gupta-owned Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla’s access to sensitive‚ confidential and private state-held information about Gupta opponents‚ amounts to criminal conduct and that much of the data appears to be of the sort which officials of the Department of Home Affairs‚ possibly even the minister‚ could have accessed and handed over‚" Hoosen said in a statement issued on Monday.

EFF says it fears for Julius Malema’s life as Guptas are spying on him

The family at the centre of state capture allegations has yet to comment on allegations that it spied on Maria Ramos, Trevor Manuel and others
Politics
1 day ago

"Minister ‘Gigupta’ must account for how the Guptas accessed this sensitive and private information‚ much of which is Department Home Affairs data‚ while he was home affairs minister.

"The DA will also request that the chairperson of the home affairs portfolio committee‚ Lemias Mashile‚ add this new Gupta scandal to the ongoing committee investigation into the capture of Home Affairs officials and ministry by the Guptas."

Passage to India: Gigaba adviser and premier's son on Gupta junket

Gigaba, now finance minister, is under pressure from parliament to explain why he personally gave approval to the granting of citizenship to the ...
News
1 day ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: How spies and secrets set up Reserve Bank for attack

The Black First Land First movement, Gupta lackeys, piled pressure on the public protector’s office to conclude the Ciex probe
Opinion
4 days ago

Eight incidents that show how the ANC is going to war with Zuma and his allies

There was a time when the party projected unity at all costs. These days, it's every man or woman for themselves
Politics
5 days ago

Angry MPs summon Gigaba over Guptas

The Guptas were naturalised by Gigaba during his tenure at home affairs after their original application was declined by officials
News
6 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gupta ally Andile Mngxitama barks up the wrong ...
National
2.
DA to intervene in ‘forum shopping’ Brian ...
National
3.
Malusi Gigaba faces awkward questions from MPs ...
National
4.
Skills loss a threat to biggest refinery
National

Related Articles

Passage to India: Gigaba adviser and premier's son on Gupta junket
News

Fine net of security needed to catch state capturers and their enablers
Opinion

Myeni 'lied to Gigaba over SAA meeting'
Business

BRUCE WHITFIELD: The noise is doing the damage
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.