Bilankulu said the information was based on several investigative reports‚ including from Ernst Young‚ that had been commissioned by the national airliner‚ which she said had failed to act on issues related to payments to companies without valid contracts and without supply chain management prescripts being followed.

"The Board of SAA in its entirety has failed to execute their responsibilities in line with Section 51 of the (Public Finance Management Act) in that they failed to hold the executive accountable for contravening SAA Supply Chain Management Policies‚" she said.

The union listed at least 34 contracts that it said were red-flagged by the investigation reports.

Bilankulu said they have been told the national carrier had no money to meet their demand for a R2‚200 meal allowance for international flights‚ which led to the union embarking on a strike in April‚ while money was being milked from SAA through irregular spending.

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi‚ SACCA president‚ said the national carrier was making money and flights were always fully booked but money was lost "through looting and corruption".

She said they intend laying corruption charges with the police against SAA’s top executives‚ including acting boss Musa Zwane and chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi‚ in connection with the irregularities.

SAA spokesperson‚ Tlali Tlali‚ was not immediately available to comment.

