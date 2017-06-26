Knysna fire puts crucial tourism sector at risk

Tourism establishments in Knysna have been recording a huge number of cancellations from international tourists, a situation that could lead to the loss of 2,500 jobs in the town’s crucial tourism sector.

According to SA Tourism, a number of international tourists had cancelled their bookings following the devastating fires earlier in June that destroyed more than 600 structures in Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

Knysna, a well-established adventure and leisure tourism area along the scenic Garden Route, is heavily reliant on the tourism industry.

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona said at the weekend that the best way to assist the town was to encourage locals to travel there, which would aid the sector’s recovery.

"We’ve seen local corporates and people coming together to offer help and donations, which is great, but for sustainability purposes, the best way to help Knysna is to travel there," said Ntshona.