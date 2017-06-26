National

Coligny murder trial postponed

26 June 2017 - 13:03 Claudi Mailovich
EFF protest in Coligny. Picture: TIMES MEDIA
EFF protest in Coligny. Picture: TIMES MEDIA

The case of the two Coligny murder accused, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, has been postponed.

Doorewaard and Schutte are accused of the murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu.

The 16-year-old’s death led to violent protests in Coligny, in which buildings were burnt down, after the accused were released on bail.

On Monday a small group of peaceful protesters in front of the magistrate’s court was the only sign of protest in the North West town.

The accused said in an earlier court appearance that they had apprehended Moshoeu after seeing him steal sunflowers in a plantation.

They claim that they put him on the back of the bakkie to take him to the nearest police station, but that he jumped of the moving bakkie.

The state alleges that they pushed him off the bakkie.

Magistrate Wicus van Loggerenberg postponed the case to August 7, after the postponement was requested by state prosecutor Stephan Fritz.

Liaan Kriel, for the accused, opposed the application on the basis that it was another lengthy postponement.

Van Loggerenberg, however, made it clear that it was not lengthy at all.

The directorate of public prosecutions is yet to make a decision on where the case should be heard.

The directorate also sent the docket back to the police for further investigation.

Moshoeu’s parents, Sakie Dingake and Agnes Moshoeu, listened intently as the court proceedings were translated into SeTswana.

EFF to protest against bail for two Coligny accused

Doorewaard and Schutte were each granted bail of R5‚000 earlier this month‚ triggering renewed anger among black Coligny residents
Politics
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: What Coligny means

Forget government — it isn’t going to fix this
Opinion
1 month ago

EFF protests at Coligny police station over two murder accused given bail

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte‚ who work on a local farm‚ were arrested in connection with a 16-year-old boy’s murder
National
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Nehawu president warns that Cosatu faces ...
National / Labour
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa takes unofficial campaign to ...
National
3.
‘Unfriendly’ and ‘unsafe’ SA takes a beating in ...
Economy
4.
Coligny murder trial postponed
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.